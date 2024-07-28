Two nurses and local bystander save Havertown man's life at basketball game

HAVERTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A night this Havertown man will never forget is when three people saved his life while he was under cardiac arrest.

Vince Cicione lost consciousness at a basketball tournament; but, it wasn't long before his daughter started CPR.

Then, two nurses also came to the aid of the CPR, and utilized an Automated External Defibrillator.

They were Liz Babeuf and Kerri Pierangeli. Thanks to all of them, Cicione is alive today.

He considers himself lucky to have survived past this March, as he now has 2 grandchildren who have been born since then.

For more information, check out the video above.

