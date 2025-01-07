Ocean City native, Army veteran among those injured in New Orleans attack

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (WPVI) -- An Ocean City, New Jersey, native and Army veteran was among the dozens of people injured in the deadly New Year's Day terror attack in New Orleans.

The ramming attack happened in the early morning hours of January 1 when the suspect plowed into a crowd of people celebrating the holiday along Bourbon Street. Fourteen people were killed and dozens of others were injured, including Adam Coste, who was hit by the suspect's vehicle on his walk home with friends.

Family members say Coste suffered serious injuries to his legs that will require surgery and rehabilitation to regain his ability to walk.

Adam Coste Photo provided by family

"He is alive and recovering from his injuries, and for that, we are profoundly grateful. On behalf of Adam and our family, we want to extend our sincerest gratitude to all of you who have reached out in support of his recovery," Adam's sister, Sophia, said in a statement to Action News.

Originally from Ocean City, Coste graduated high school with the class of 2004 in the Jersey shore town before graduating from the United States Military Academy, West Point, New York, in May 2009.

He served 11 years on active duty with the U.S. Army, deploying overseas three times to the Middle East and Europe. He currently lives in New Orleans, where he works as an educational travel manager at the National WWII Museum.

Family members said Tuesday that Coste has been discharged from the hospital and will soon be undergoing surgery. A GoFundMe created to help with medical expenses has raised more than $90,000.

"The sheer number of Adam's friends who have reached out to us, shared kind words, and gone to great lengths to offer their support is a true testament to his character and the impact he has had on those around him," said Sophia Coste.

Investigators identified the alleged 42-year-old attacker as Shamsud-Din Jabbar, an Army veteran and Houston realtor. FBI officials said he proclaimed his support for the terror group ISIS in social media posts ahead of the attack, was killed in gunfire exchanged with New Orleans police.

The 14 victims who died included a young mother teaching her son to read, a former college football player "on top of the world" living in New York City and an 18-year-old aspiring nurse.

Princeton University graduate Tiger Bech was among the victims killed. His roommate and best friend Ryan Quigley, also of Princeton, was injured.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden attended a prayer service for families of victims on Monday.

The Biden administration said it will commit additional federal resources to New Orleans for the upcoming Mardi Gras festivities. Between Feb. 21 and March 4, the city will be receiving SEAR-1 status, meaning the federal government coordinates all security related to the event and brings in more federal resources to help with security.

The Super Bowl, which will be held in New Orleans next month at the Caesars Superdome, is also a SEAR-1 event.

Read the full statement released by Sophia Coste below:

"As many of you know, my brother Adam was injured in the horrific attack in New Orleans. He is alive and recovering from his injuries, and for that, we are profoundly grateful. On behalf of Adam and our family, we want to extend our sincerest gratitude to all of you who have reached out in support of his recovery. Although it has been difficult for us to respond to everyone individually, please know that Adam and our entire family are deeply appreciative of the outpouring of love and care we've received. The sheer number of Adam's friends who have reached out to us, shared kind words, and gone to great lengths to offer their support is a true testament to his character and the impact he has had on those around him. The National WWII Museum in New Orleans, his employer, has been extremely helpful in supporting him and our family, and Adam is sincerely grateful for their unwavering support during his recovery. Our thoughts are focused on the many victims who lost their lives or are facing critical injuries. While Adam is expected to make a full recovery, some are far less fortunate. Please join us in keeping them in your prayers and supporting them and their families. For those who wish to contribute, his friends have created a GoFundMe page. Proceeds will go toward Adam's outstanding medical expenses, and the majority of the remaining funds will be donated to the other victims and their families, per Adam's request."