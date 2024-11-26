Ocean City residents express concerns over proposed hotel at Wonderland Pier property

The entire plan is estimated to cost between $135 and $155 million.

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (WPVI) -- Residents in Ocean City attended a 3rd Ward meeting on Monday night. It ended with intense comments regarding the current plans for the shuttered Wonderland Pier property.

Not all but most residents made it clear they do not want a hotel.

"This is not a monopoly, you don't get to have a hotel," shouted one resident.

There wasn't an empty seat at the Ocean City Library.

"I'm having a hard time seeing how you'll fit that on a half block of the boardwalk," questioned another resident.

One by one, questions spoke up with questions regarding plans for the property.

"Ocean City moved away from hotel rooms because it's a family-oriented destination," explained a homeowner in the audience.

Eustace Mita is the current owner of the Wonderland property. He shared renderings during his presentation of what he's calling "Icona In Wonderland."

He added there will be no production or sale of alcohol.

"One of the things all of us can agree on is we have to do something, we just can't leave it the way it is," explained Mita.

Officials made it clear that Monday night's gathering was about having a town hall discussion and that no formal action would come of this.

"Please don't mistake me having him here that I'm in support or it's a done deal. We're all here with open minds and open hearts," noted Councilman Jody Levchuk.

After 94 years, Gillian's Wonderland Pier closed for good in October.

Mita said his plans will transform the boardwalk and tourism for the city.

He bought the property back in 2021. Now, he is looking to build a 252-room hotel and resort on the site.

"I love Ocean City. I raised my children here. I raised my grandchildren here. I'm coming as a steward for the boardwalk and the property. I wouldn't do anything to hurt the city," said Mita.

The entire plan is estimated to cost between $135 and $155 million.

He says even though it costs more money, the design incorporates preserving the Ferris wheel, the Carousel and more.

Other residents in the crowd spoke up about parking, traffic, and questioned how the already crowded beach would accommodate extra guests.

Some fear if this gets approved, more developers will come.

Meanwhile, other residents in the audience embraced his plans for the property.

"I want to say thank you for being willing to invest in our city and to do it with elegance. I ask you to be persistent and work with the people to help them understand," explained a longtime homeowner.

Mita said if someone wants to purchase the property from him, he's all ears. But for now, he's moving forward.

"Not just gonna shine a spotlight on Ocean City, it's the biggest investment in Cape May County," stated Mita.

Another meeting is scheduled for December 4 at the Tabernacle. There are still several steps to get to this point, but if approved he could break ground as early as next year.