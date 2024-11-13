Ocean City developer hopes to turn shuttered Wonderland Pier into 252-room hotel

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (WPVI) -- The shuttered Gillian's Wonderland Pier on the Ocean City boardwalk could see new life in the form of a hotel.

There are plans to save the iconic Ferris wheel and carousel and turn the land into a 252-room hotel along the oceanfront. That's according to Wonderland Pier owner Eustace Mita, who is also the developer and CEO of ICONA Resorts.

ICONA Resorts/ DAS Architects Inc

The hotel would be called "ICONA in Wonderland," a roughly $135 to $155 million investment, Mita said.

Developers say there is a need for more hotel rooms in Ocean City, where tourism is the primary generator of revenue.

The plan still needs support from the city council, planning and zoning, and the DEP before moving forward.

Wonderland Pier closed for good back in October after 94 years in business. Jay Gillian, the former owner and current Ocean City mayor, said it was getting difficult to maintain and was no longer a viable business.

Milta hopes to break ground in the first or second quarter of 2025 and take 24 months to build.