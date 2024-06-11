OFC Coffee have been open in Philadelphia neighborhoods for 13 years.

OCF Coffee House to close all 3 Philadelphia locations, citing rising costs and reduced sales

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There's a bit of controversy brewing over the decision to close three coffee shops in Philadelphia.

In a letter to employees and patrons, the owner of OCF Coffee House, Ori Feibush, said rising costs and reduced sales led to the decision to close all three of his locations.

He also pointed to administrative and legal costs associated with the staff's desire to organize.

OCF Coffee has locations in Fairmount, Rittenhouse and Point Breeze.

Workers at OCF Coffee House plan to walk out of the Fairmount location on Tuesday.

Last week, a majority of employees signed a letter requesting union recognition.

OCF Coffee has been open in Philadelphia neighborhoods for 13 years.