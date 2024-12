Driver rescued by police officer after car hit by train, catches fire in Ridley Twp.

RIDLEY TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- A car was hit by a freight train around 4 a.m. on Wednesday in Ridley Township, Delaware County.

The Action Cam was at the scene as the car was towed from the train track crossing on Morton Avenue.

Police say the car caught fire after the impact and an officer helped rescue the driver.

There has been no word on the extent of the driver's injuries.