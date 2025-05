Officers justified in shooting man during confrontation in Ambler, DA finds

AMBLER, Pa. (WPVI) -- Officers were justified in shooting a man in Montgomery County last month, the district attorney's office said Wednesday.

It happened on April 26 at Forest Avenue and School Street in Ambler.

Officers were responding to reports of a suspicious person when they encountered 43-year-old Robert Aguilar Cholula holding a butcher's knife.

They told him to drop the weapon, but say he charged at them.

One officer deployed a taser while another shot Cholula.

He died at the hospital.