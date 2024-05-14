WATCH LIVE

Body removed from car at scene of police standoff in Chester, Pa.; Interstate 95 reopens

Tuesday, May 14, 2024 5:16PM
CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A body was removed from a bullet-riddled car as a police standoff came to an end on Tuesday afternoon in Chester, Pa.

Chopper 6 arrived over the scene at 12th and Kerlin streets around noon to find a maroon car with bullet holes to the windshield and front windows, and a dark-colored SUV overturned nearby.

Police, with guns drawn, were surrounding the vehicles.

Action News has learned police were in pursuit of a shooting suspect in Delaware before the standoff.

Shortly before 1 p.m., police used a battering ram to smash the windows of the maroon car. Officers then opened the car's door and pulled a person's body out, quickly covering the body with a white sheet.

Officers then inspected the overturned SUV before making their way into a nearby home.

No further details about this incident have been released.

A portion of Interstate 95 near the scene had been shut down, but it has since reopened.

