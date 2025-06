2 people arrested after teen stabbed in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two people are in police custody in connection with the stabbing of a 16-year-old boy in North Philadelphia.

It happened around 11 p.m. Saturday in the 3500 block of Old York Road.

Police say a fight erupted during a party and spilled out onto the streets.

We're told the victim was stabbed in the forehead.

He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Police arrested a 24-year-old woman and 18-year-old man for the stabbing.

An investigation is now underway.