Olympic hopeful looking to qualify for Paris games at Penn Relays Summer Showcase

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A community track and field event at the University of Pennsylvania's Franklin Field has grown more competitive in recent days.

According to Aaron Robison, the meet director for the Penn Relays Summer Showcase, the event has been promoted to a World Athletics Challenger Meet on the World Athletics Continental Tour.

That means the event will now accrue additional World Athletics points for those athletes looking for points toward qualification for this summer's Olympic Games in Paris.

The change was sparked by James Corrigan, a 22-year-old sophomore at Brigham Young University in Utah, who participates in steeplechase.

"It's a 3,000-meter run, which is just under two miles," Corrigan told Action News. "There are 35 barriers. One per lap is a water barrier."

Men's steeplechase has been an Olympic event since 1920. Corrigan, who grew up swimming and running, said he committed to the sport last year.

"My times pretty consistently went from the 8:50s to the 40s, to the 30s, and now the 20s," he said.

Last weekend, Corrigan finished third at the Olympic trials in Eugene, Oregon.

The accomplishment should have unlocked Corrigan's bid to the Paris games, but he told Action News he has another hurdle to clear. He needs a faster time or to accrue more World Athletics points in order to solidify his spot on the team.

So when Corrigan and his coach heard about the Penn Relays Summer Showcase in Philadelphia, they decided to reach out.

"I got a call from the coach of James Corrigan asking if there is any way we can add steeplechase to our showcase event on Saturday," Robison said.

Robison noted that besides Olympic qualifying events, the Summer Showcase in Philadelphia is the only North American event on Saturday on the World Athletics calendar.

After only a few days of planning, Robison said officials have ensured this weekend's community track and field event will also serve as a World Athletics showcase.

Athletes, like Corrigan, will have the opportunity to try to qualify for the Paris games.

According to Robison, Corrigan is now one of several athletes who will race at Franklin Field on Saturday in the hopes of accruing points to get to Paris.

"It's a community event, and everyone can come and run, but also the fastest heat in your event is going to have World Athletics and Olympic qualification ramifications," Robison explained.

"I just am so, so excited," Corrigan said.

The young athlete said his family and friends are now heading to the City of Brotherly Love to cheer him on, but he is also asking community members for some extra support.

"Come help me get to the Olympics!" Corrigan said. "I'm a sophomore in college wanting to make my Olympic berth, and if you were able to come out and help, it would be amazing."

Corrigan will compete at 8 p.m. Saturday.

Robison said they are encouraging people to come out and cheer on the athletes this weekend at Franklin Field, which holds 60,000 people.

He also said the Summer Showcase, which was created as an all-comers event, remains open to anyone and everyone who would like to run on the historic track in Franklin Field.

Registration will remain open until Thursday, June 27 at 11:59 p.m.