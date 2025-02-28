Open Casting Call for "Shark Tank" Season 17

DARE TO SWIM WITH THE SHARKS

Open Casting Call for "Shark Tank" Season 17

FRIDAY, APRIL 11, 2025 @ The Event Center at Rivers Philadelphia

Reel 'Em In

Philly's Fishtown neighborhood is ready to reel 'em in! The "Shark Tank" Casting team is coming to The Event Center at Rivers Philadelphia in hopes of discovering the next group of driven entrepreneurs, creators and innovators who dream of pitching their breakthrough products and companies to the Sharks and potentially landing an investment and invaluable mentorship. This will be one of the select few open casting calls that the Casting team holds for Season 17.

If you believe you have the next great idea, bring your A-Game to The Event Center at Rivers Philadelphia and pitch to casting producers of the Emmy Award winning primetime ABC-TV show "Shark Tank."

The "Shark Tank" Casting Team will be in The Event Center at Rivers Philadelphia starting at 9 a.m. on Friday, April 11. Applications are available online at ABC.com and onsite. Contestants may begin lining up at 8 a.m. on the morning of the casting call. All participants will have an equal opportunity to give a one-minute pitch about your business, product or idea to a member of the Casting Team.

Event Casting Details:

FRIDAY, APRIL 11, 2025

THE EVENT CENTER AT RIVERS PHILADELPHIA

1001 N. Delaware Ave.

Philadelphia, PA 19125

9AM to 11AM - Wristbands distributed

10AM - Interviews Begin

**PLEASE NOTE: Must be 18+ (or accompanied by a parent/legal guardian).

No one will be allowed to line up prior to 8AM on Friday, April 11th.

Parking at Rivers is free, and a free shuttle runs throughout the day from the property's main entrance to Riversuites at The Battery, Rivers' boutique hotel located across neighboring Penn Treaty Park.

"Shark Tank" continues to be a driving force in helping people from all walks of life achieve their dreams and remains committed to helping our nation's resilient entrepreneurs achieve their goals. "Shark Tank" - Fridays at 8pm on 6abc.

