'Open Streets' returning to Philadelphia with car-free space near Rittenhouse Square

Open Streets will take place every Sunday in April, with street closures in effect from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Open Streets returns next month to Philadelphia as the Center City District tries to encourage people to visit local businesses this spring.

The event transforms a popular shopping and dining district by temporarily closing streets to vehicular traffic. Seven streets near Rittenhouse Square will be closed to vehicles.

During these closures, pedestrians will be able to stroll the car-free space on 18th Street from Locust to Chestnut, as well as Walnut Street from 15th to 19th streets.

It will take place every Sunday in April, with street closures in effect from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

It will feature street vendors, pop-up markets and food trucks.

The cross streets will remain open at select intersections, including 16th Street, 17th Street, 19th Street and the 1700 and 1800 blocks of Sansom Street.

For more information, visit the Center City District website.

