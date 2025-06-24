Outdoor workers sweat through the heat wave in the Philadelphia region

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The sweltering conditions are especially tough for workers who have to be outside during this week's heat wave.

Sanitation, construction and landscaping employees are taking breaks and carrying plenty of water with them as they try to power through.

Action News caught up with some of those workers for more on their strategies for keeping cool.

"We're out here digging trenches. Look at me, I'm soaked," said Denny Sharp, from South Philadelphia.

"Get through the day. Get home. Keep pushing, keep pushing," Roy Jones Jr, of Bryn Mawr, said he tells himself.

With temperatures topping out near 100, Tuesday is supposed to be the hottest day we've had in the region in 13 years!

"Lots of water. Just get done," said Steve Gould, of Cheltenham Township.

Gould, who has been collecting recycling for six years, says the neighbors are appreciative.

"They come out with waters, so that's nice," he said.