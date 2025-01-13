Overcoming the challenges of breastfeeding a new baby

Although new parents may know breastfeeding is best, doing it successfully takes knowledge, patience, and good support.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Most new mothers try breastfeeding their babies.

But many have difficulty doing it, or doing it as long as experts recommend.

A Philadelphia obstetrician tries to improve success by talking with moms early and often.

"So many things to learn, especially for the first-time moms," notes Dr. Gail Herrine of Temple Health.

So Temple Health obstetrician Gail Herrine says preparations for breastfeeding should start early.

"Most women decide how they're going to feed their child in the first or second trimester of pregnancy," she says.

Dr. Herrine begins by explaining the benefits of breastfeeding.

For the baby, it reduces the risk of asthma, ear infections, gastrointestinal infections, diabetes, obesity, and Sudden Infant Death Syndrome.

For moms, it reduces breast and ovarian cancers, heart and vascular disease, Type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, and osteoporosis.

But to do it, moms need good support from partners, family, and friends.

"Newborns love to be up at night. We don't know why it is, but they love to be up at night. So women who are newly postpartum are exhausted," she explains. Loved ones should pitch in for housework, laundry, child care, and other chores to allow mothers to rest.

There's another process underway in those early days that can also affect success.

"The baby's stomach takes about 10 days to get to normal size. So for the first 2 weeks, there's going to be lots of frequent breastfeeding," Dr. Herrine says.

Many moms may not know that, or that their milk supply will increase to meet the baby's demands.

"She can feel very insecure about what's happening. She can feel like she's not making enough milk. The baby's not satisfied, the baby's not sleeping," Dr Herrine explains.

That insecurity causes some women to give up breastfeeding.

Dr. Herrine says this is when they need help from a pediatrician, family doctor, or a board-certified lactation consultant to make adjustments, or better understand a baby's body language.

The Philadelphia Department of Health also offers the Pacify app, which is free to city residents and to those who give birth in the city.

It offers help in many ways.

"The biggest asset is, they can get a lactation consultant up on their phone within 30 seconds," she says.

The Affordable Care Act requires insurance companies to pay for breastfeeding support, and employers must provide break times for expressing milk.

However, Dr. Herrine says there's much more to be done.

"Women need better maternity care," she says.