Overturned dump truck spills rocks on I-76 SB in Gloucester City, New Jersey

An overturned dump truck has shut down the southbound lanes on I-76 in Gloucester City.

An overturned dump truck has shut down the southbound lanes on I-76 in Gloucester City.

An overturned dump truck has shut down the southbound lanes on I-76 in Gloucester City.

An overturned dump truck has shut down the southbound lanes on I-76 in Gloucester City.

GLOUCESTER CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A dump truck overturned on Interstate 76 in Gloucester City, New Jersey, early Monday morning, spilling stones across the roadway. All southbound lanes are currently closed.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-76, near Exit 1B.

Police say the driver lost control, causing the truck to turn on its side. The driver had to be extracted after being trapped inside the overturned truck. There has been no word on the driver's condition.

The truck has since been towed away but drivers are still being detoured until the roadway can be cleared of debris.