House collapses into rushing water amid historic flooding in Connecticut | Video

OXFORD, Conn. -- Video shows the moments a house collapsed in Oxford, Connecticut, after torrential rain led to historic flooding.

The home's foundation gave out, spilling the house into the rushing water below on Monday.

WTNH reports that the occupants of the home -- a mother and her 3-year-old son -- were safe.

"I got my son's teddy bear: We didn't think it would come to this," Randi Marcucio, the homeowner and single mother, told WTNH.

State and local officials were still assessing damage on Tuesday -- mainly washed out roads.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont has filed for a federal emergency declaration after over 13 inches of rain fell in some spots during the storm.

Meanwhile in Monroe, Connecticut, Route 34, a major state road, could be closed for weeks.