Pa. Greyhound driver & instructor recognized for 40 years of service

Crawford Lassiter has safely driven more than 2 million miles and is now paving the road for the next generation.

Crawford Lassiter has safely driven more than 2 million miles and is now paving the road for the next generation.

Crawford Lassiter has safely driven more than 2 million miles and is now paving the road for the next generation.

Crawford Lassiter has safely driven more than 2 million miles and is now paving the road for the next generation.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Crawford Lassiter has safely driven more than 2 million miles and is now paving the road for the next generation.

Over 40 years ago, Lassiter responded to an ad in the newspaper and became a driver with Greyhound Lines.

He has dedicated more than 30 years as a driver and around 10 as a head instructor in Philadelphia.

Recently, he was recognized as a 2024 'Driver of Distinction' by the Pennsylvania Bus Association.

His goal is to inspire and motivate the next generation to drive safely.

Watch the video above to see his story.

RELATED: South Jersey UPS driver honored for 55 years of safe driving