Pa. high school students prepare to 'Feed-A-Friend' this holiday season

These local high school students are getting ready for the holidays by supporting their neighbors.

HORSHAM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- These high school students are setting the standard for giving back in their local community.

It's part of a mission at Hatboro-Horsham High School known as "Feed-A-Friend."

They plan to donate boxes of food to community members during the holiday season.

Today, their student council members organized the goods donated by the community.

Also, check out Hatboro-Horsham High School on their website.