Pa. man and his dog, Luna, are on a mission to beautify the sights across miles of Pennsylvania

Nick Iadonisi Image
ByNick Iadonisi WPVI logo
Tuesday, January 14, 2025 8:33PM
Joel Hibshman is a Lehigh County man whose passion for running has helped the local environment.

NARBERTH, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- This Lehigh County man and his dog, Luna, are on a mission to take in the sights of Pennsylvania while beautifying them.

Joel Hibshman has run the 12,000 streets of Lehigh Valley, and has picked up a purpose to collect litter on the way.

"That's where I've lived for 40 years, and I never really experienced a lot of the places there...I got a chance to see all the places I've never seen before," said Hibshman.

The money he generates from recycling is donated to an animal shelter: The Sanctuary at Haafsville.

For more information, check out the video above.

Also, check out Hibsham's progress as it is posted on his social media.

