Pa. man and his dog, Luna, are on a mission to beautify the sights across miles of Pennsylvania

NARBERTH, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- This Lehigh County man and his dog, Luna, are on a mission to take in the sights of Pennsylvania while beautifying them.
Joel Hibshman has run the 12,000 streets of Lehigh Valley, and has picked up a purpose to collect litter on the way.
"That's where I've lived for 40 years, and I never really experienced a lot of the places there...I got a chance to see all the places I've never seen before," said Hibshman.
The money he generates from recycling is donated to an animal shelter: The Sanctuary at Haafsville.
