Pa. man renovates 'Hanoverville Roadhouse' with pieces of Lehigh Valley history

BETHLEHEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Mark Dennis has reimagined the 200-year-old Hanoverville Roadhouse as a restaurant filled with artifacts from the Lehigh Valley's past.

The Hanoverville Roadhouse can trace back its history to 1825 and lived many lives as a stagecoach stop, general store, hotel, biker bar, and restaurant.

Dennis, a bartender with experience in both the restaurant and construction businesses, purchased the building in 2017 and began renovations.

He designed the interior with items from local institutions that had either closed or been torn down, such as the Boyd Theater and the Newburg Inn.

He also uncovered a trap door that led to an underground tunnel, which is prominently featured through a glass window in the floor.

Rumors of haunts in the Hanoverville Roadhouse have led to many successful 'ghost-hunt dinners' and have attracted many guests interested in paranormal activity.

During the week of July 12 to July 19, 2025, the Hanoverville Roadhouse will host 200th birthday activities such as live entertainment, karaoke, a car show, bike night, a ghost hunt dinner and murder mystery dinner.

To learn more about the Hanoverville Roadhouse, visit their website.

