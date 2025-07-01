Step into the house where musical history was made at the Oscar Hammerstein Museum

Families can tour the Doylestown home of Oscar Hammerstein II, the renowned lyricist known for 'Oklahoma!,' 'The Sound of Music,' and more.

DOYLESTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Back in the mid-1900s, renowned lyricist Oscar Hammerstein II moved to Doylestown and wrote the words to many iconic musicals.

The musical works of Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II such as 'Oklahoma!' and 'The Sound of Music' are considered some of the most influential in history.

Hammerstein passed away in 1960, and after some time, his home was sold and became a bed and breakfast. Following that stint, it was purchased by a nonprofit known as the Oscar Hammerstein Museum and Theatre Education Center.

The house, and surrounding property known as Highland Farm, began its restoration with the help of local donors and a major gift from Lin Manuel Miranda's foundation.

At present, the museum offers tours and occasional family events such as the sing-a-long featured in the video above.

They will be hosting a weekend of events on July 12-13, 2025, to celebrate Oscar Hammerstein II's 130th birthday.

To learn more about the Oscar Hammerstein Museum and Theatre Education Center at Highland Farm, visit their website.

