Pa. nurse donates bereavement bags for parents who have lost their children

ABINGTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- This labor delivery nurse at Jefferson Abington Hospital is using her past grief to support future patients.

Kristina Marchuk lost her son, Jesse, to health complications shortly after giving birth.

This experience guided her to the "Perinatal Loss Support Team" at the hospital.

There, she formed her own program that provides resources and a support group for other families who lost their children.

In the effort to celebrate 10 years since Marchuk lost Jesse, she curated a whole set of bereavement baskets with items for emotional support.

For more information, check out the video above.

The Perinatal Loss Support Team can be reached at PLST@jefferson.edu

