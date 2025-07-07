Pa. nurse helps families like her own through 'Compassion United Havertown'

Rachel McGonigle was helped by strangers when her children battled cancer. Now, she pays it forward through 'Compassion United Havertown.'

ARDMORE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Rachel McGonigle, a nurse from Havertown, faced some of her greatest challenges when two of her children were diagnosed with cancer in 2017.

She made a simple request on Facebook to get help making Easter baskets for them. What she got in return was so much more, including offers of gift cards, dinner and money for the family.

McGonigle recruited a network of neighbors to pay it forward to other families in need. That snowballed into what is now a nonprofit called, 'Compassion United Havertown.'

Watch the video above to see one of the ways Compassion United Havertown helped a local mother.

To learn more, get involved, or refer a family to Compassion United Havertown, visit their website or Facebook page.

