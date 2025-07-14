Pa. police officer drums alongside nephew for special performance

LEVITTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Students in Levittown often flock to Harry S. Truman High School to pick up a pair of drumsticks and a bucket.

That's all they really need to become members of 'Drummers with Attitude,' an organization that has brought people of all abilities together for two decades.

Bristol Township police officer Tyler Aspell joined the group after being inspired by his sister's musical involvement. Fast forward, Aspell's nephew, Riley Ransome, is now drumming with the troupe.

Aspell was invited back to Drummers with Attitude to perform alongside his nephew at a Trenton Thunder baseball game on July 4.

It was a full-circle moment for Aspell, who performed at a Trenton Thunder game in 2009 when he was around his nephew's age.

Watch the video above to see what it meant to the family.

To learn more about Drummers with Attitude, follow them on social media.

