Pa. veteran hosts estate sale featuring 40 years of family history

Through his career as a Navy veteran, firefighter, and business owner, George Kaiser has created an eclectic collection - and everything must go.

COLLINGDALE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- From tractors to toy trains... from furniture to fire hoses... George Kaiser has amassed an eclectic collection over the years.

Kaiser is a US Navy veteran and member of the Collingdale Fire Company No. 1. He is currently the owner of Kaiser's Storage Center, which traces its history back as an auto-repair business started by his father.

Kaiser and his family are looking for a clean slate in order to do renovations and open new opportunities for their business. That's why they connected with Lisa Krieger to create an estate sale.

Krieger is the creator of 'SuperHappyNice Dry Goods & Emporium,' an online thrift shop that also specializes in curating South Philadelphia vintage sales.

Krieger and Kaiser are hoping to see every piece of this collection start a new journey in someone else's hands.

The sale will take place at Kaiser's Storage Center at 311 W Oak Ln, Glenolden, PA 19036. It will run from Friday, July 11, 2025 to Sunday, July 13, 2025. Hours of operation are Friday & Saturday, 9:00am to 4:00pm, and Sunday, 10:00am to 4:00pm.

For more information, find Kaiser's Storage Center or SuperHappyNice Dry Goods & Emporium on social media.

