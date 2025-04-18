Passenger tried to hold door shut before Lancaster plane crash, NTSB preliminary report says

LANCASTER Co. Pa. (WPVI) -- The NTSB released its preliminary report on the plane crash in Lancaster County in March.

The agency says the pilot heard a loud pop during takeoff and realized the plane's cabin door had opened.

A passenger tried to hold the door shut while the pilot looked for a place to land.

The plane then started shaking before crashing.

The pilot and one passenger were seriously injured. Three other passengers sustained minor injuries.

The plane crashed into the parking lot of a retirement community, shortly after taking off from Lancaster Airport.

