Paul Rudd supports college voters as they wait in long lines at Villanova University

VILLANOVA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Some voters across the Delaware Valley waited in hours-long lines to cast their ballots in this pivotal presidential election.

Actor Paul Rudd visited Villanova University, where students and residents waited longer than two hours to vote.

He handed out water and snacks, thanking voters along the way.

"It is crazy, we've been waiting out here for two hours, now they got Paul Rudd out here," said Erin Spillane, a Villanova senior.

Pennsylvania is a critical swing state in this election, drawing a lot of attention from both sides as candidates and celebrities visited the state multiple times leading up to Election Day.

Some students at Villanova were grateful to be able to cast their vote on campus.

"It's really a great experience that they can make it so convenient for students," said Dean Mullin, a sophomore.

Meanwhile, in Overbrook Park, Day'mon Wimberly came home from college to vote.

"I got on the bus, came back down to come vote in person. I voted with me, my mom, and my grandma so all three generations were here at the booth," he said.

There was no wait at Overbrook Park Library in the early afternoon but officials watching voter turnout say the morning was a different story.

Voters lined up down the block at Our Lady of Fatima Church in Secane, Delaware County when the polls opened at 7 a.m.

In the last two elections, the candidate who won Pennsylvania won the election. Voters at the Springfield Municipal Building said they know how important their votes are.

"Exhausting is the perfect word, but it's exciting to know we can make such a difference as well," said Joanna Morrison.