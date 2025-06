Paul Simon offering Philadelphia fans refunds after abruptly canceling shows at the Academy of Music

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Paul Simon is offering fans in Philadelphia full refunds for canceling a string of shows over the weekend.

The 83-year-old abruptly canceled shows at the Academy of Music due to chronic and intense back pain.

The music legend will undergo minor surgery this week.

Simon's reps say they are hopeful he will be able to complete the tour following his procedure.

The reps also said they will look into whether Simon can return to Philadelphia to make up for the missed shows.