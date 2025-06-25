PECO crews fighting extreme heat to restore power after storm

WYNDMOOR, Pa. (WPVI) -- PECO crews continue to work around the clock, restoring power due to Thursday's storm.

People in Montgomery County have been dealing with storm damage and no power, which means no AC since Thursday.

"You get frustrated, but you have to be blessed you have a generator and everyone doesn't have a generator on the block," explained Gina Wiggins of Wyndmoor.

MORE | Extreme heat breaks records in Philadelphia region

PECO crews were along Patton Road between Cheltenham Avenue and Paper Mill Road.

Crews continue to work tirelessly despite temperatures reaching 100 degrees.

"Taking frequent breaks, making sure not to overwork themselves, staying hydrated and additional crews relieve employees," explained Greg Smore, a spokesperson for PECO.

In Conshohocken, power is back on after a large tree hit a transformer and left the neighborhood without electricity.

"It is an enormous tree, I can't believe it came down in that one storm," said Terry Scollin in shock.

From severe storms to extreme heat, PECO crews have been quite busy.

"We've been working around the clock. We brought in additional crews to restore service at the tail end to get every last customer back on," said Smore.

PECO said their system is holding up well, and they are only seeing minor heat-related issues.

Despite the extreme heat, crews have made good progress on restoring power outages that lingered since Thursday's storms.

PECO crews will continue to work through the heat, of course, staying hydrated and taking breaks until every customer's power is restored.

"All the work that's needed right now is to get those small handful of customers back on. We want to make sure our customers know their outages, we're working on them," explained Smore.