MAPLE SHADE, N.J. (WPVI) -- A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Maple Shade, New Jersey.

It happened along Route 73 northbound, near Fox Meadow Drive, at 11 p.m. on Monday.

Authorities say the driver involved remained on the scene.

There has been no word yet on what led up to the crash.