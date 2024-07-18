WATCH VIDEOS

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Pedestrian killed in Port Richmond in crash involving driver wanted out of Bucks County

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Thursday, July 18, 2024 12:25PM
Pedestrian killed in crash involving driver wanted out of Buck County
A driver wanted in Bucks County was captured after a tragic accident in Port Richmond.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A driver wanted in Bucks County was captured after a tragic accident in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section.

The victim was standing behind a parked van on the corner of Frankford and Allegheny avenues around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday when he was struck.

The crash happened just two blocks from his home.

Police say surveillance video shows the car the wanted man was driving was traveling east on Allegheny Avenue when the vehicle jumped the curb, slammed into a concrete barrier, then a metal barrier before hitting a 38-year-old man.

The victim was launched roughly 30 feet into the intersection, police say.

The pedestrian died at the scene.

ALSO SEE: 30-year-old woman on bike killed after being struck by speeding driver in Center City Philadelphia

The driver is a 41-year-old man, according to police. His identity has not yet been released.

Police say neither he nor his dog were injured.

Police are not saying why there was a search warrant for the driver in Bucks County.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW