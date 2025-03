100 of those are vacant or are held by employees who are retiring.

Penn Medicine to cut 300 positions in effort to ensure strong financial footing

The University of Pennsylvania Health System announced it is eliminating 300 positions.

The University of Pennsylvania Health System announced it is eliminating 300 positions.

The University of Pennsylvania Health System announced it is eliminating 300 positions.

The University of Pennsylvania Health System announced it is eliminating 300 positions.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One of Philadelphia's largest employers is cutting jobs.

The University of Pennsylvania Health System announced it is eliminating 300 positions.

They said 100 of those are vacant or are held by employees who are retiring.

Penn Medicine says the cuts will help ensure the system remains on strong financial footing.