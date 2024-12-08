Penn State fans take over Indianapolis for Big Ten Championship

INDIANAPOLIS (WPVI) - Thousands of Penn State fans made the trip to watch the Nittany Lions take on the Oregon Ducks in the Big Ten Championship Game.

A sea of blue and white swarmed the area outside Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis before the game as shouts of 'We are Penn State' could be heard echoing off the buildings.

Before the game, fans gathered at the Indiana Convention Center for a pep rally with the Penn State Blue Band.

Inside the game, a majority of the seats were held by people wearing Penn State colors, an impressive turnout considering they only had a week to plan their trip.

"Bought my plane ticket at the end of the Ohio State - Michigan game," said Dave Diettrick, who made the trip from Phoenixville.

"The fact that we had to cancel plans, nobody saw that coming," said Tom Lafferty of Phoenixville. "It's still filled with Penn State fans."

A newlywed couple made the trip from New Jersey, but wasn't planning on this kind of challenge only two months into their marriage. One is a Penn State fan, and the other roots for Oregon. They even had an ice sculpture with both team logos at their wedding.

"We have a truce. We have a truce in place," said Luke Polidore, from Collingswood and who's rooting for Oregon. "I just can't be very annoying, I'm not doing well so far."

His wife, Melissa Conrad, is taking it in stride. Just happy that they were able to make the trip.

"We said we were only attending this game if we were playing each other. It was a big disagreement, the surprise, Penn State's in the game," Conrad said.