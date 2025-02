Penn State THON breaks record with this year's dance marathon

It was a record-breaking THON weekend at Penn State.

This year, the 46-hour, no sitting, no sleeping dance marathon raised $17,737,040.

That's nearly $1 million more than last year, and it is a new record for the fundraiser.

All proceeds from THON benefit the Four Diamonds Fund at Penn State Health Children's Hospital.