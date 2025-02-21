The event at the Bryce Jordan Center raises money for families impacted by childhood cancer.

THON weekend is here! Hundreds to take part in the annual 46-hour dance marathon at Penn State

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The coffee and energy drinks will be flowing in Happy Valley as THON weekend kicks off at Penn State Friday night.

Last year, participants presented a $17 million check to Four Diamonds at Penn State Health Children's Hospital.

6abc will be sharing some of the incredible stories from THON all weekend long.

