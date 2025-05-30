PennDOT warns of scam 'Final Notice' text messages

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is issuing a warning about a text message scam that is targeting local drivers.

The messages, which may begin with "Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Motor Vehicles (DMV) Final Reminder," claim the recipient has an outstanding traffic ticket, and if payment isn't made soon the recipient's driving privileges will be suspended.

Pictured: An example of a scam text message claiming to be from the Pennsylvania DMV.

It goes on to threaten additional penalties, including prosecution.

Authorities say the message is a scam, and you should not click on any links associated with the message or provide any personal information.

PennDOT says on its website that it does not send text messages about traffic violations or fines.

You can report the scam texts to the U.S. Federal Trade Commission and/or the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center.