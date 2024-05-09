Skimming devices found at several stores across South Jersey

New Jersey and Pennsylvania are among the top five states for skimming activity, according to FICO.

PENNSAUKEN TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in South Jersey are investigating after several skimming devices were found on credit card machines across the region.

On Wednesday, one device was discovered on a credit card machine at the Supremo Food Market in Pennsauken Township.

Police are still trying to figure out when exactly it was placed there.

"They just slip it right on top of the existing credit card machine and they're able to access the data that's swiped through the credit card machine," said Pennsauken Police Lt. Michael Killion as he showed the device to Action News on Thursday afternoon.

Police say four other Supremo stores in North Jersey are also investigating recent skimmer cases.

Shoppers say it's upsetting.

"I've seen on TikTok, they do it at 7-Elevens and machines underneath the pin pads. It's crazy what people will do to get some extra money," said Makeila Melendez, who was shopping at Supremo with her grandmother.

Pennsauken police say they've been dealing with more and more of these cases.

On April 3, a similar device was found on a credit card machine at a 7-Eleven on Westfield Avenue. Newly released surveillance video shows the suspects -- two men and a woman-- as they enter the store.

IMAGE: Pennsauken police are searching for these suspects in connection with a skimming device case on April 3, 2024.

Detectives say they installed another device at the 7-Eleven in Cinnaminson that same day.

New Jersey and Pennsylvania are among the top five states for skimming activity, which accounted for almost half of all skimming cases in the country last year, according to FICO.

Police encourage consumers to pay close attention when they're swiping or inserting a card.

"If you're going to swipe your card and you feel the cradle of the machine actually moving, pay some close mind to it," said Killion. "And I'm not talking about the whole bezel, but the top part of the machine because that's where the skimmers are. They're on the top part."

According to police, tapping to pay -- either with your card or phone -- is safer than swiping your card in the machine.

If you think you've been a victim, you should contact your bank or credit card company and your local police department.