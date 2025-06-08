Pennsbury Manor is home to a former race horse enjoying his retirement

BUCKS COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- This museum in Bucks County is home to a special former race horse enjoying his retirement.

His name is Norway Hanover.

He was rescued from a kill pen in Colorado, and now is part of the atmosphere of Pennsbury Manor.

"Norway's role is just to be calm around the animals. To be calm around lots of school visitors and lots of museum visitors... He's a superstar for sure," said Animal Curator at Pennsbury Manor, Carole Cunliffe.

