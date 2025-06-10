Pennsylvania among dozens of states suing to block sale of DNA testing company 23 and Me

Pennsylvania is one of 27 states, along with the District of Columbia, suing the DNA testing company 23 and Me.

The attorneys general want to block the sale of personal genetic data without customer consent.

23 and Me filed for bankruptcy in March and found a buyer last month, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

That biotech company said it would comply with privacy policies set by the testing company.

A court-appointed independent review of the sale will determine how it might affect consumer privacy.

