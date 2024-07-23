Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro among 2 leading candidates to be Harris' running mate: ABC News

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro appears to be emerging as a top pick to be Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate for the 2024 presidential election.

ABC News' Martha Raddatz reported Tuesday morning that while the vetting process is just starting, an administration official said that Shapiro and Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly are the two leading candidates.

Sources tell ABC News that Harris called Shapiro on Sunday after she officially launched her campaign for the presidency.

On Monday, Shapiro made his first public appearance in Pittsburgh at an event for the EPA after that phone call.

"We spoke only about beating Donald Trump," the governor noted.

Shapiro repeatedly declined on Monday to say whether he would accept an offer to be Harris' running mate, telling reporters he would "not engage in hypotheticals."

"This is a deeply personal decision the vice president will make. She will make it on her own timetable and on her own timeline," he said.

Kelly is a 60-year-old former astronaut and Navy captain who is married to former congresswoman Gabby Giffords. He won his Senate seat in 2022.

Shapiro been seen a lot in a number stories that made national news in the past year.

RELATED: Who could Kamala Harris pick as VP if she wins the Democratic nomination? List of potential candidates

He was recently on the ground in Butler, Pa., after the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump. He was also often on the scene after the I-95 collapse and rapid rebuild on that stretch of road in Philadelphia.

"My number one choice is Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro," said Rep. Joanna McClinton, (D) Pennsylvania Speaker of the House. "He is the only governor right now that has led a commonwealth with a divided legislature. Everywhere else, it's either all Republican or all Democrat -- from governor to House, to assembly, to delegates, to the Senate. He has done a phenomenal job."

Gov. Shapiro, 51, has also been a loyal surrogate for Biden. He has won three statewide races: two as attorney general and one as governor. He also served as a Montgomery County Commissioner during his early days in politics.

"Pa. is really the key state to this year's presidential and senatorial election," Sen. Chris Coons (D - Delaware) noted.

Shapiro says in the meantime, his focus will be on the commonwealth.

What would happen if he is selected?

If selected, Shapiro would be allowed to remain governor while running and only has to give up the office if he wins and is sworn in as vice president.

Shapiro issued a statement Sunday endorsing Harris and saying he would do everything he could to get her elected.

McClinton is also a super delegate and has joined a growing chorus of Democratic leaders backing Shapiro for Harris' running mate pick.

Senator Chris Coons of Delaware, a co-chair of the Biden-Harris campaign, is another who is embracing Shapiro as a potential VP pick.

"I think he's a capable, talented, and an outstanding statewide leader and I do hope VP Harris will consider him," Coons said.

Other potential candidates

Other potential VP candidates include Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and Illinois Gov. J. B. Pritzker.