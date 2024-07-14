Gov. Shapiro, other leaders across Pa. react to possible assassination attempt at Trump rally

BUTLER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Leaders across Pennsylvania are speaking out after a possible assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump at a rally in Butler County on Saturday.

Trump was swarmed by Secret Service agents and rushed off stage as possible shots were heard during the rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

There appeared to be blood on his right ear as he was being taken off stage, as Trump was seen mouthing "fight" and pumping his fist.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. AP Photo/Evan Vucci

A spokesperson for Trump said in a statement, "President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility."

A shooter is dead, Butler County District Attorney Richard A. Goldinger told ABC News. One bystander is "confirmed dead," and "possibly a second" bystander is dead as well, Goldinger added.

Across the state, leaders are reacting and condemning this act of violence.

Pa. leaders address possible assassination attempt:

What we know so far:

Trump began his speech at about 6 p.m. and was only shortly into his speech when a disturbance caused Secret Service to swarm the former president. He was then led off the stage quickly, pumping his fist on stage and also as he was helped into a vehicle to be taken away.

Heavily armed security personnel got on stage as he was led off. The incident is being investigated as a possible assassination attempt, officials briefed on the situation told ABC News.

The officials said live rounds were apparently fired from outside the security perimeter.

Dave McCormick, who's running for U.S. Senate, told ABC News he was in the front row of the rally. He said he heard "seven or eight" shots fired.

"People started to panic," he said. "Everyone dropped to the ground."