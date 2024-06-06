Winning lottery ticket worth $1.9M sold in Montgomery County, Pa.

The winning ticket match all six numbers: 3-16-18-39-40-47.

A Pennsylvania Lottery player hit the jackpot Tuesday after buying a Match 6 Lotto winning ticket worth $1.9 million in Montgomery County.

The winning ticket matched all six numbers for the June 4 drawing: 3-16-18-39-40-47.

It was sold at Pat's Beverage in the 1400 block of East High Street in Pottstown. The store will also get a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

Lottery officials also said more than 50,600 other Match 6 Lotto tickets won prizes in the drawing.

The winner has one year from the drawing date to claim the prize.

Players must visit palottery.com for more information on how to file a claim.