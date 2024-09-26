Lehigh Valley native representing Puerto Rico in bass fishing tournament

LAKE MURRAY, South Carolina (WPVI) -- For Jay Valentin, being an angler is not only a hobby, it's part of his culture.

His grandfather was a commercial fisherman in Puerto Rico. His family depended upon his daily haul both to eat and sell in the local markets.

Valentin was destined to pick up a rod, and now he's getting ready to represent Puerto Rico in a big way.

This weekend, from September 27 to 29, Valentin is heading to Lake Murray in South Carolina to compete in the Pan American Kayak Fishing Championship.

Teams from 11 different countries will all come together to compete. Valentin, who resides in the Lehigh Valley, has the honor to represent his nation of Puerto Rico.

Valentin really started getting into kayak fishing during the pandemic when he also started his YouTube channel, Bearded Dad Fishing. He posts helpful videos to try and educate people on the sport of kayak fishing. His goal is to make anyone and everyone comfortable on the water.

As for the tournament, Valentin says he hopes to finish in at least the top three, but more importantly, he hopes to represent Puerto Rico and the Lehigh Valley as best he can.