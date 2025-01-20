Pa. Rep. Matt Gergely dies at 45

A cause of death has not been disclosed, though House leadership previously said that Gergely suffered a medical issue over the holidays.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania lawmakers are mourning the loss of Representative Matt Gergely (D). He was 45 years old.

House Democrats announced Gergley's passing Sunday, saying that he "devoted his life to fighting for children and working families."

Gergely was first elected in 2023 and reelected in 2024 to represent the 35th District in Allegheny County.

Before that, he spent 20 years holding a number of community positions in his hometown of McKeesport.

Death of Democratic lawmaker leaves Pennsylvania House deadlocked at 101-101

Gergely's passing leaves the chamber deadlocked at a 101-101 partisan divide.

House Democrats won a one-seat margin in November's election, the same one-seat margin that Democrats had maintained in the last legislative session. Gergely's death means the chamber will be tied at 101-101 until a special election is held to fill the seat in the heavily Democratic Pittsburgh-area district.

In the last two-year session, House Democratic majority managed through various vacancies in their ranks, at times bogging down the pace of lawmaking during the two-year legislative session.

In their statement Sunday night, House Democrats said a special election to fill Gergely's seat will be called by Speaker Joanna McClinton, D-Philadelphia, at a later date.

"Matt will be desperately missed in Harrisburg and we know his passing is a tremendous loss to his communities in Western Pennsylvania. Please join us in keeping his wife and his family in your thoughts and prayers during this tragic time," House Democrats said.

The Associated Press contributed to this post.