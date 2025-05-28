Pennsylvania state police report hundreds of DUI arrests over Memorial Day weekend

Pennsylvania State Police released its report of crashes and DUI arrests over the 2025 Memorial Day weekend.

During the four days between Friday and Monday, troopers investigated 756 crashes, which resulted in 140 injuries and five deaths. This number is down from 849 crash, 164 injuries and six deaths from the same time period the year before.

Of the 756 crashes, officials said intoxicated driving was a factor in 57 of those crashes, including two that were fatal.

Troopers also made 519 arrests for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. That number is up from 456 the year before.

Another 27,139 citations were also issued for speeding, failing to wear a seatbelt and not safely securing children in proper seats.

