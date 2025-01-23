Pennsylvania Treasury property auction brings in more than $600,000

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WPVI) -- The Pennsylvania Treasury Department's latest unclaimed property auction produced some record revenue.

Items including British gold coins, gold chains and pendants brought in more than $605,000.

The fall auction more than doubled the previous record. More than 5,700 items were sold.

The Treasury says its top goal is always to find the rightful owners of every item that comes into the vault.

However, eventually, they have to auction items like this to make room for new incoming property.