Pennsylvania Turnpike eastbound in Bensalem shut down after truck overturns in construction zone

Pennsylvania Turnpike eastbound in Bensalem shut down after truck overturns in construction zone

Pennsylvania Turnpike eastbound in Bensalem shut down after truck overturns in construction zone

Pennsylvania Turnpike eastbound in Bensalem shut down after truck overturns in construction zone

Pennsylvania Turnpike eastbound in Bensalem shut down after truck overturns in construction zone

BENSALEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A truck crash is causing a traffic headache for commuters on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Bensalem.

A tractor-trailer overturned in a construction zone around 5 a.m. Wednesday on the Turnpike (I-276) near the Bensalem exit.

The truck struck construction equipment in the work zone.

Pennsylvania state police say no injuries have been reported.

All eastbound lanes are closed between the Bensalem (Exit 351) and Willow Grove (Exit 343).

All traffic is being forced off at Willow Grove while the accident is investigated and the scene is being cleared.

For the latest conditions on area highways, check 6abc.com/Traffic.