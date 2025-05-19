Pennsylvania voters will head to the polls Tuesday for primary election

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Voters will head to the polls on Tuesday for Pennsylvania's primary election.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Anyone voting by mail or absentee ballot must have them in by the time polls close.

In Philadelphia, the big race we're watching is the Democratic primary for District Attorney.

Incumbent Larry Krasner is running against Judge Patrick Dugan.

There are no Republicans running.

Action News anchor Sharrie Williams conducted interviews with both candidates. You can watch those interviews here.

For more information on voting in the city of Philadelphia, visit vote.phila.gov.

For more information on voting in Pennsylvania, visit this page at PA.gov.