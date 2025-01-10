Pennsylvania Democratic Sen. John Fetterman accepts President-elect Trump's Mar-a-Lago invitation

Pennsylvania Democratic Sen. John Fetterman has accepted President-elect Donald Trump's invitation to visit him at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, the senator said in a statement provided to ABC News.

"President Trump invited me to meet, and I accepted. I'm the Senator for all Pennsylvanians -- not just Democrats in Pennsylvania," Fetterman said in the statement. "I've been clear that no one is my gatekeeper. I will meet with and have conversations with anyone if it helps me deliver for Pennsylvania and the nation."

Fetterman, once branded as a progressive, has increasingly signaled he's willing to act more independently.

He was one of the first Democrats in the Senate to meet with Pete Hegseth, Trump's pick to lead the Department of Defense, and he's expressed willingness to back some of Trump's other Cabinet nominees.

He also broke away from the progressive wing of his party last year by becoming an outspoken advocate for Israel, at one point traveling there to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

As Senate Majority Leader John Thune has made clear he won't back changes to the Senate rules requiring 60 votes to pass most legislation, Trump will need Democratic allies in the Senate.

This could mark an early effort by Trump to court Fetterman.

In an interview last month with ABC News' "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl, Fetterman said he hopes Trump is successful in his second term and that he's not "rooting against him."

"If you're rooting against the president, you are rooting against the nation," Fetterman said. "So country first. I know that's become maybe like a cliche, but it happens to be true."

Fetterman told Karl his Democratic colleagues need to "chill out" over everything Trump does.

"I've been warning people, like, 'You got to chill out,' you know? Like the constant, you know, freakout, it's not helpful," Fetterman said. "Pack a lunch, pace yourself, because he hasn't even taken office yet."

Fetterman was elected to the Senate in 2022, beating Trump-backed Dr. Mehmet Oz, who Trump has picked to lead the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

He suffered a stroke during the campaign and was treated for depression the following year.