Percy opens for all-day dining and a listening lounge with night vibes

A new spot called Percy (named after an album byt The Kinks) just hit the Fishtown scene

A new spot called Percy (named after an album byt The Kinks) just hit the Fishtown scene

A new spot called Percy (named after an album byt The Kinks) just hit the Fishtown scene

A new spot called Percy (named after an album byt The Kinks) just hit the Fishtown scene

FISHTOWN (WPVI) -- A new spot called Percy (named after an album byt The Kinks) just hit the Fishtown scene with a 70s-inspired dining room, bar, coffee and pastry service, and a 'sound lounge'.

The lounge is also open during the day for eating or meeting, then when it's time for music the room is outfitted with vintage high-end speakers and a circular DJ booth.

Co-owner and neighborhood resident Seth Kligerman wanted to create a space that brought some new offerings to the community.

Executive Chef Jack Smith brings world-class menu items, and the bar program includes wines from Pennsylvania. Brunch is served every day from 9:00am until 3:00pm, with dinner from 5:00 to 9:00pm. On Saturday nights from 9:00pm to midnight, DJ sets adhere to a 'vinyl-only' rule, perfect for audiophiles and casual listeners alike.

Percy | Instagram

(located on ground floor retail space of Fishtown Urby Apartments)

1700 N. Front Street

Philadelphia, PA 19122